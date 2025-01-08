This country has reclaimed the title of having the world's most powerful passport

Singapore has reemerged as having the “world’s most powerful passport” for 2025, according to the latest rankings from the Henley Passport Index.

It ranks all of the world’s 199 passports based on the number of destinations they can access without a prior visa.

Singapore passport holders can travel to 195 destinations. In second place is Japan, which has access to 193.

Third place is tied between France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland and South Korea – all of which dropped in rank this year.

Seven EU nations take fourth place. At the very bottom of the index is Afghanistan.

The U.S. passport ranks ninth, falling seven places in the ranking over the last decade.

The data used to rank the passports comes from the International Air Transport Association.