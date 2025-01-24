Spirit Airlines will remove passengers wearing certain or 'not enough' clothing

Spirit Airlines has a new dress code for passengers banning certain tattoos, clothing — or not enough clothing.

The airline updated its “contract of carriage” stating passengers "may not be permitted to board" or "may be required to leave an aircraft" if they are barefoot, “inadequately clothed," or if clothing or tattoos are obscene or offensive.

The rules specify “inadequately clothed” as see-through clothing, not enough coverage, exposed breasts, buttocks or other private parts.

It also stated people who are considered too smelly can be removed from a flight.

The rules requiring shoes already existed as well as the banning of obscene or offensive clothing. The recent changes expanded on these rules.

When you book a flight with the airline, you automatically consent to following the dress code within the code of conduct.

The dress code updates come after two women claimed they were kicked off of their Spirit flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans for wearing crop tops.

