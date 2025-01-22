JetBlue becomes the first airline to accept Venmo payments

JetBlue announced Tuesday that it will start accepting Venmo as a payment option on its website, becoming the first airline to do so.

Customers can use their Venmo account to purchase tickets on JetBlue’s website immediately, and the option will roll out to the airline’s app in the coming months, it said.

The company said adding the third-party payment option will create more convenience for its travelers.

RELATED STORY | No more hot food for certain passengers on long-haul JetBlue flights

The option will allow Venmo customers to use their Venmo balance to cover costs. Venmo is owned by PayPal.

The airline is still looking for ways to add revenue. Last fall, JetBlue announced it was planning to open its first airport lounges in New York and Boston and earlier this month it said it's adding more routes.

RELATED STORY | This US airport maintained its top spot as the world's busiest in 2024