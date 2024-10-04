No more hot food for certain passengers on long-haul JetBlue flights

As the airline industry continues to find new ways to make more money, budget airline JetBlue has signaled that its leadership believes serving warm food to long haul-flight passengers is a more premium offering.

The airline says it will now serve "chilled" meals to some of its economy class customers on transatlantic flights and do away with hot foods all together for that class.

Some of those cold menu items will include a fritatta with roasted zucchini and tomatoes and a chicken grain bowl with ginger garlic tofu and a pesto pasta salad, according to an online menu.

The airline said the change in food offerings on flights will keep its fairs competitive, but it could make many customers opt to plan and bring on their own food.

A word of warning though, "you are not allowed to bring any meat or dairy products with you" if you're traveling into the EU from a non-EU country — so, be sure to check the rules of your destination country carefully before traveling, no matter where in the world or what airline you travel on.

JetBlue has more information about its offerings on international flights on its website.