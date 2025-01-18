This US airport maintained its top spot as the world's busiest in 2024

The world's busiest airport is still the world's busiest airport, according to the latest report from flight data company OAG Global. That airport is Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Atlanta's airport has maintained the top spot on the list of 10 busiest airports in the world nearly every year since 1998. In 2024, OAG said it increased capacity by 2% compared to 2023 — 62.7 million seats total — but is still behind its pre-pandemic levels.

The second busiest airport was Dubai International Airport with 60.2 million seats, an increase of 7% from the year before, and in third place was Tokyo Haneda Airport with 55.2 million seats, a capacity increase of 5% compared to 2023, according to OAG.

Here's the full list from OAG:



Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 62.7 million seats Dubai International Airport: 60.2 million seats Tokyo Haneda Airport: 55.2 million seats London Heathrow Airport: 51.5 million seats Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 51.5 million seats Denver International Airport: 49.2 million seats Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport: 48.8 million seats Istanbul Airport: 48.5 million seats Shanghai Pudong International: 48.5 million seats Chicago O'Hare International: 46.9 million seats

The report looks at airline capacity of airports across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to determine the annual rankings.

Collectively, the 10 busiest airports across the world had a capacity of more than 523 million seats, according to data calculated from domestic and international flights taken from January to December 2024.

