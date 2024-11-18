Spirit Airlines filing for bankruptcy as it faces looming debt payments

Spirit Airlines announced on Monday that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

One of the country's largest low-cost carriers, Spirit operates across 90 destinations in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. The company stated that it would continue to operate normally while restructuring its debt through the bankruptcy process.

"Guests can continue to book and fly without interruption and can use all tickets, credits, and loyalty points as normal," Spirit said in a press release on Monday.

The company also confirmed that employees would continue to be paid throughout the process.

The Associated Press reported that Spirit faced looming debt payments of more than $1 billion over the next year, following losses of $2.5 billion over the past four years.

RELATED STORY | Spirit flight attendant injured after gunfire hits plane, airline says

"I am pleased we have reached an agreement with a supermajority of both our loyalty and convertible bondholders on a comprehensive recapitalization of the Company, which is a strong vote of confidence in Spirit and our long-term plan," said Ted Christie, Spirit's president and chief executive officer. "This set of transactions will materially strengthen our balance sheet and position Spirit for the future while we continue executing on our strategic initiatives to transform our Guest experience, providing new enhanced travel options, greater value and increased flexibility.

The bankruptcy announcement was foreshadowed last week. Spirit's stock plummeted more than 50% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the airline was preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy filing follows at least two failed attempts to merge with other airlines. Frontier Airlines was first in line in 2022, but JetBlue eventually won favor and was set to merge with Spirit. However, that merger fell through due to opposition from the federal government, which argued it violated antitrust laws. Spirit reportedly renewed efforts to merge with Frontier, but those negotiations were also unsuccessful.