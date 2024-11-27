'Leave your shoes on': Thanksgiving travelers share their biggest pet peeves

We're diving into the world of holiday travel, and the little things other people may do that can turn a dream vacation into a frustrating experience. We all have those pet peeves that tend to rear their heads when we hit the road or fly the skies.

Sometimes the small annoyances like reclining your seat or standing up right when the plane lands can lead to major frustration. I went to Detroit Metro Airport to find out what other pet peeves travelers have.

"When the plane lands and everyone gets up like they're in a rush to get somewhere," said Gabreil Paredes. "But nobody is going anywhere because the door is closed."

"Reclining your seat," said Tyrone Laws.

RELATED STORY | Few delays to start Thanksgiving travel. Will the weather disrupt plans?

From standing up when the plane lands with nowhere to go and the reclining of the seat, these aren't the only pet peeves on people's minds. It's that dreaded middle seat and bare feet.

"One of my biggest pet peeves is when people are rude about their space kind of elbowing into you," said Alex Steinberg.

"People take their shoes off on the plane," said Alexandra Pollack. "Leave your shoes on. This isn't our living room."

"Maybe if they're not prepared and they take a little too long in security," Tyrone said can be frustrating. "But I'm pretty chill."

Another pet peeve on travelers' minds: boarding before your group number is called.

"My mom does this all the time and it really annoys me," Gabreil said. "She tries to go on like group three when she's group eight and I'm like 'lady don't do that, don't mess with the system.'"

Valerie Sokolosky is an expert in travel etiquette and she said some of the worst behavior in people emerges around the winter holidays.

"Bottom line it's about caring about other people," she said. "You know, the world didn't know you were the most important person."

RELATED STORY | Transportation officials expecting busiest holiday travel season yet

Scripps News also hit the road to see what pet peeves some drivers have this holiday season.

""My biggest pet peeve when driving is when people don't signal or use their blinkers correctly," said Brandon Dell. "I just feel like it causes accidents way too often."

"First would have to be distracted by the cell phone. Makes me think they're an irresponsible driver," said Karen Maras. "And secondly, i don't want to hear your music."

"People texting on their cell phones waiting for the light to turn green," Brandon added.

And back at the airport, the number one pet peeve is, you guessed it, rude travelers.

"I Just think it's important to be mindful and respectful when you're traveling," Alex said.

This story was originally published by Peter Maxwell at Scripps News Detroit.