Interactive: Would you book a vacation without knowing where you're going?

Mystery travel is a growing trend that lets vacationers book a trip without knowing their destination until after purchase. Companies like Groupon advertise surprise getaway packages starting around $199 per person, covering airfare and hotel — appealing as average airfare hit $405 in late September, roughly $100 higher than a year ago.

Travelers aren't entirely in the dark: most services ask about preferences and reveal the destination before departure. "It can add a little magic back into travel planning," said Katy Nastro of Flighty. Still, experts caution that those seeking the absolute best deal may be better off researching options themselves.