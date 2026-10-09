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Interactive: Would you book a vacation without knowing where you're going?

Mystery travel packages can cost less than airfare alone, but you give up control of where you go. (Scripps News)
Interactive: Would you book a vacation without knowing where you're going?
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Mystery travel is a growing trend that lets vacationers book a trip without knowing their destination until after purchase. Companies like Groupon advertise surprise getaway packages starting around $199 per person, covering airfare and hotel — appealing as average airfare hit $405 in late September, roughly $100 higher than a year ago.

Travelers aren't entirely in the dark: most services ask about preferences and reveal the destination before departure. "It can add a little magic back into travel planning," said Katy Nastro of Flighty. Still, experts caution that those seeking the absolute best deal may be better off researching options themselves.

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