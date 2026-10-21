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Forbes names Delta, Emirates among world's best airlines

Looking to travel in the new year? Forbes has named this year's best airlines and airports. (Scripps News)
Forbes names Delta, Emirates among world's best airlines
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Looking to travel in the new year? Forbes has named this year's best airlines and airports.

Delta took the top spot among U.S. airlines, earning praise for its first-class and business-class amenities.

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The best international airline was named Emirates. The Dubai-based carrier has been enhancing its economy experience while also introducing new premium economy offerings.

The best small airline award went to JSX, which has catered to semi-private travelers for the past decade.

Looking at the top airports, LaGuardia Airport in Queens was named the best U.S. airport.

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The airport earned the title for the third year in a row.

And if you're heading overseas, Singapore Changi Airport was named the Best International Airport, recognized not only for its jaw-dropping architecture but also for its amenities.

Need a few minutes to relax? Head to a Delta One Lounge, specifically the one at JFK. The 140-seat restaurant serves three-course meals featuring dishes such as hamachi crudo and lasagna Bolognese.

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