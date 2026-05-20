Flight canceled? Here's what you're owed — and what you might still have to pay

Flight cancellations are frustrating enough, but what if it's caused by something like a fuel shortage? Is the airline on the hook, or are you?

Some airlines have recently canceled flights and changed routes amid concerns over fuel shortages. If your flight is canceled or significantly changed, you are entitled to a full refund under a rule the U.S. Department of Transportation finalized in 2024.

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Airlines must automatically return your money as long as you do not accept an alternative flight. That applies even if the disruption is caused by a fuel shortage, weather, or an air traffic control issue.

You do not have to accept a voucher or a re-booked flight if it does not work for you.

But there is a catch: airlines generally do not have to pay for additional expenses like hotels, meals, or other compensation if the cancellation is caused by something outside their control — like a fuel shortage.

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So while you could get your money back for the flight, you could still be responsible for covering extra costs out of pocket.

If your flight is canceled, check your airline's policy and know your options before accepting any offers. You are guaranteed a refund, but not much else.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay.