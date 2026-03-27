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FAA issues ground stop for five Northeast US airports

The FAA cited an environmental trigger in its alerts. More details were not immediately available.
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Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
An air traffic control tower at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is seen, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Baltimore.
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The FAA announced ground stops at several major Northeast airports Friday evening.

The FAA grounded departures to Baltimore-Washington International, Charlottesville-Albemarle, Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington Dulles International and Richmond International airports.

The FAA cited an environmental trigger in its ground stop alerts.

Ground stops were forecast to extend until midnight on Saturday, March 28.

According to reporting from CNN, the disruption caused an evacuation at the region's key traffic control office.

EARLIER THIS MONTH | FAA lifts ground stops after 'strong chemical smell' affects Potomac air traffic controller facility

That office is the same one that was affected earlier in March by "a strong chemical smell" that disrupted flight controllers and caused brief ground stops at many of the same airports.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the cause of Friday's disruption.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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