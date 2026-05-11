Americans plan to embrace summer travel, despite inflation woes

With inflation rising, gas prices climbing, and airfare expected to increase following the shutdown of budget carrier Spirit Airlines, many travelers might assume summer vacations are on hold. But for some, that’s not the case.

A new global travel study shows about 80% of Americans are still excited to travel this summer. Instead of canceling trips, Americans are traveling smarter by adjusting how they plan summer vacations.

“The ultimate travel hack maybe going to a destination experiencing its off-season.” says travel expert Tomeka Jones.

In places like Scottsdale, summer brings fewer crowds, more availability, and major savings with some resorts offering rooms starting around $109 per night.

Resorts like the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess are also offering deals and accommodating all travelers.

“You are going to get 5-star accommodates for 3-star pricing this time of year,” Jones says.

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The same trend applies in the Caribbean. Destinations like Antigua and Barbuda, which has 365 beaches, offers lower summer pricing at select all-inclusive resorts.

For international travelers, Europe is still an option with a smarter approach. Major cruise lines like Windstar Cruises have small ships and offer access to smaller ports with less crowds, and an easier way to explore multiple destinations during one trip.

Jones say flexibility is key while summer travel planning. She encourages booking flight and hotel bundles on travel sites like Expedia or booking.com, and choosing off-season destinations for travel deals.