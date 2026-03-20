Don't let the government shutdown slow you down: How to deal with long TSA lines

The most visual impact of the partial government shutdown remains the slowdowns at airports and long lines for TSA checkpoints.

Those TSA agents, as well as other DHS officials, have already missed a partial paycheck and a full paycheck. Growing numbers of TSA officials are calling in sick and not showing up to work.

At George W Bush Airport in Houston and Atlanta's airport on Thursday, 38% of TSA agents called out sick.

Here are tips for managing your travel during the slowdown:

Check security wait time conditions at your local airport early and often

If you are stuck in a long TSA lines, ask for an estimated wait time

If you're worried about missing your flight, call your airline while you're still waiting in the TSA line

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The funding gap for the Department of Homeland Security is now hitting five weeks. And while Democrats and Republicans and the white House are continuing to discuss and negotiate, it does not appear that they are close to a deal.

Democrats, Republicans and a white House officials sat down behind closed doors Thursday to continue to negotiate possible changes to immigration enforcement.

Republicans coming out of that meeting said there were good faith discussions happening and both sides are really trying to work together. But it's unclear what the points of contention are and where they still disagree.

One Democrat coming out of that meeting said the two sides are still very far apart.

The Senate is expected to work through the weekend, and talks about DHS funding can presumably continue during that time. We are also going to be looking ahead to the first potential Senate floor vote for DHS Secretary nominee, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, next week.