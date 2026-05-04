Infant formula recalled because it may contain toxin linked to foodborne illness

Thousands of units of infant formula have been recalled after routine testing found it contained a toxin linked to foodborne illness.

The a2 Milk Company says its a2 Platinum Premium Infant Formula may contain cereulide, which is produced by some strains of bacteria. The Food and Drug Administration warned that preparing the formula with hot water will not remove the toxin.

Symptoms can start within 30 minutes to six hours, and typically include nausea and vomiting that resolve within a day. However, infants are at greater risk due to their developing immune systems and can experience complications such as dehydration, which require medical care, the FDA said.

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The formula was sold nationwide on the company's website and at select retailers, including Amazon and Meijer.

The recalled batches have the following "use by" dates:



July 15, 2026

January 15, 2027

January 21, 2027

Parents should stop using the formula immediately and either throw it out or return it to the store for a refund. No illnesses have been reported so far.