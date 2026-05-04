Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency amid health struggles

Dolly Parton announced Monday she is canceling her planned Las Vegas residency as she continues recovering from ongoing health issues.

In a video message, Parton said she is “improving every day,” though some medications and treatments have left her feeling “a little bit swimmy-headed,” making it difficult to perform.

“I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels,” she said.

Last year, Parton announced she was postponing the residency until September 2026 due to "health challenges," which were later linked to kidney stones.

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The country music icon acknowledged on Monday that the recovery process will still take time, but expressed optimism about her progress.

“Just think of me as like an old classic car that once restored can be better than ever,” she said.

Parton has long been open about her struggles with kidney stones, joking that doctors have removed “more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee.” She said her immune and digestive systems have also been “out of whack” in recent years, but doctors are working to strengthen both.

Despite stepping away from live performances, Parton said she remains active. She is working on a Broadway musical, “Dolly: A True Original Musical,” which she said is expected to open in New York later this year.

Parton's sister, Freida, alarmed fans last year when she asked people to pray for the singer without providing context.

The singer eventually released a video stating that she had been under the weather, but there was no reason to be concerned.