Receive a warning from Facebook about your account? It's likely a scam

That warning that your Facebook account is about to be deleted is most likely a scam.

Cybersecurity experts say scammers are sending fake account suspension notices through email and Facebook Messenger in hopes that users will panic and click.

They will often claim your account violated rules and urge you to “appeal” or “verify” your account.

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The links they provide lead to login pages that are designed to steal your password and access your account.

Facebook urges users that if they see something on Facebook that they think is a scam, to not respond and to instead report it.

They say you should follow three simple rules to protect yourself from being scammed:

Slow down: Scammers will often try to make you panic by creating a sense of urgency. Take time to ask questions and think it through.

Spot check: Does what they're telling you make sense? Do your research and double-check the details before clicking links or downloading files.

Don't Send: No reputable organization will demand payment on the spot.

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For additional tips on how to keep your Facebook page safe and secure, click here.