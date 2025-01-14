Walmart chicken broth recalled because package error could lead to spoilage

Thousands of cases of Walmart's Great Value brand chicken broth are being recalled in nine states due to a packaging issue that could lead to spoiling, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall applies to 48-ounce packages of Great Value chicken broth sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The packaging has a "best if used by date" of March 25, 2026.

RELATED STORY | Bags of broccoli sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

The affected products have been removed from shelves in 242 Walmart stores, officials said.

The products can be returned for a full refund.

Spoiled chicken broth will develop a strange smell and appearance as well as discoloration and cloudiness.

RELATED STORY | Costco recalls Kirkland cold and flu medication over contamination risk