Walmart chicken broth recalled because package error could lead to spoilage

The affected products have been removed from shelves in 242 Walmart stores, officials said.
David Zalubowski/AP
Thousands of cases of Walmart's Great Value brand chicken broth are being recalled in nine states due to a packaging issue that could lead to spoiling, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall applies to 48-ounce packages of Great Value chicken broth sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The packaging has a "best if used by date" of March 25, 2026.

The affected products have been removed from shelves in 242 Walmart stores, officials said.

The products can be returned for a full refund.

Spoiled chicken broth will develop a strange smell and appearance as well as discoloration and cloudiness.

