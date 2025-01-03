Bags of broccoli sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

If you bought broccoli florets at Walmart within the last month, you might want to check the bag. A recall was issued because the bags of broccoli could be contaminated with listeria.

Braga Fresh voluntarily recalled its "Marketside" brand, 12-ounce bags of broccoli florets sold at Walmart. The ready-to-eat packages had a "best if used by" date of Dec. 10 and lot code BFFG327A6.

The bags of broccoli were sold in at least 20 states.

No other Marketside or Braga Fresh-produced items are included in the recall, according to the alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product is no longer on store shelves but customers who may have frozen the product are being warned not to consume it.

Random sampling by Texas Health and Human Services found traces of the bacteria in multiple samples taken from a Texas store.

No illnesses have been reported.