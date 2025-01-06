Costco recalls Kirkland cold and flu medication over contamination risk

Costco is recalling a specific cold and flu medication sold in its stores due to the risk of contamination by foreign objects.

The recall applies to certain runs of Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion caplets, which were sold in stores while potentially containing foreign objects that contaminated the medication.

The affected products are marked with lot code P140082 on the outside of their packaging. Costco says they were sold between Oct. 30, 2024 and Nov. 30, 2024 in stores in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast.

The drugs were manufactured by LNK International, Inc., a New York-based company.

In early January Costco sent letters to customers asking them to return any of the affected products to Costco stores for a full refund.

Seasonal flu infections are on the upswing in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at the end of December, the rate of flu cases remained elevated in most states and was increasing by about 18% from week to week.

This flu season has caused an estimated 63,000 hospitalizations and 2,700 deaths, and sickened more than 5.3 million people. Every year on average, influenza infects somewhere between 9.3 million and 41 million people in the U.S., according to the CDC.