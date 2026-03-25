Trader Joe's recall expands to millions of pounds of vegetable fried rice

Trader Joe's is expanding a recall to include close to 10 million pounds of vegetable fried rice sold in 43 states due to the presence of glass fragments.

In a wide-ranging FDA recall that began on March 3, Trader Joe's announced that one-pound bags of its branded vegetable fried rice were among several products that could contain fragments of glass.

The recall applies to more than 411,000 cases of packaged rice sold with best by dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026 to Nov. 19, 2026. The packages are marked with UPC 00521482.

"If you have packages of the products listed above, please do not use them. Please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's wrote.

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The product was sold through Ajinomoto Foods North America. According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Ajinomoto Foods "determined that a vegetable source ingredient, specifically carrots, was the likely source of the glass contamination, which also impacted the additional products subject to this expanded recall."

A full list of products subject to this recall is available on the FDA's website.