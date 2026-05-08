These lemon hibiscus tea sparklers are perfect for Mother's Day

Are you looking for a fresh and colorful drink to impress mom on Mother's Day? This lemon hibiscus tea sparkler is a simple way to add something special to your celebration.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares how to make the bright pink drink using hibiscus tea, fresh lemon juice and sparkling water for a light and refreshing treat.
Lemon Hibiscus Tea Sparklers
Makes 2-3 drinks
Ingredients
- 2 hibiscus tea bags
- 2 cups hot water
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1–2 tsp honey or stevia (optional)
- 1 cup sparkling water
Optional: Ice
Instructions
- Steep hibiscus tea in hot water for 5–7 minutes.
- Remove tea bags and let cool completely.
- Stir in lemon juice and sweetener if using.
- Fill glasses of choice with ice.
- Pour tea halfway, then top with sparkling water.
- Gently stir and serve.
- Garnish with lemon wedges.