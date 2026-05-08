These lemon hibiscus tea sparklers are perfect for Mother's Day

Are you looking for a fresh and colorful drink to impress mom on Mother's Day? This lemon hibiscus tea sparkler is a simple way to add something special to your celebration.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares how to make the bright pink drink using hibiscus tea, fresh lemon juice and sparkling water for a light and refreshing treat.

Lemon Hibiscus Tea Sparklers

Makes 2-3 drinks

Ingredients



2 hibiscus tea bags

2 cups hot water

Juice of 1 lemon

1–2 tsp honey or stevia (optional)

1 cup sparkling water

Optional: Ice

Instructions

