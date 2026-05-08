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These lemon hibiscus tea sparklers are perfect for Mother's Day

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares how to make lemon hibiscus tea sparklers for Mother's Day. (Scripps News)
These lemon hibiscus tea sparklers are perfect for Mother's Day
Hibuscus Tea
Posted

Are you looking for a fresh and colorful drink to impress mom on Mother's Day? This lemon hibiscus tea sparkler is a simple way to add something special to your celebration.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares how to make the bright pink drink using hibiscus tea, fresh lemon juice and sparkling water for a light and refreshing treat.

Lemon Hibiscus Tea Sparklers
Makes 2-3 drinks

Ingredients

  • 2 hibiscus tea bags
  • 2 cups hot water
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1–2 tsp honey or stevia (optional)
  • 1 cup sparkling water
    Optional: Ice

Instructions

  • Steep hibiscus tea in hot water for 5–7 minutes.
  • Remove tea bags and let cool completely.
  • Stir in lemon juice and sweetener if using.
  • Fill glasses of choice with ice.
  • Pour tea halfway, then top with sparkling water.
  • Gently stir and serve.
  • Garnish with lemon wedges.

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