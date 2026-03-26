Susan Solves It: The top 5 recalled products that might still be in your house

Product recalls hit an 18-year high in 2025, and a new report highlights the most commonly sold recalled items that might still be in your home.
One of the biggest problems with recalls is that consumers may not hear about them, leaving hazardous items in their houses. The nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group analyzed product recalls from last year and rounded up the ones that were sold the most.
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The top five recalled items include:
- Above-ground pools sold by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup. These were recalled after nine children climbed into the pools using the compression straps and drowned.
- Adjustable dumbbells where the plates could come apart and cause injuries.
- More than 3 million burst-proof hoses that were recalled because they burst and injured people.
- Millions of attic fan motors recalled for fire risks.
- Ninja pressure cookers recalled because the lids could pop off and explode.
Many products come with a warranty card or registration information. Instead of throwing that information away, fill it out so the company has a way to contact you if there is a recall.