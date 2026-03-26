Susan Solves It: The top 5 recalled products that might still be in your house

Product recalls hit an 18-year high in 2025, and a new report highlights the most commonly sold recalled items that might still be in your home.

One of the biggest problems with recalls is that consumers may not hear about them, leaving hazardous items in their houses. The nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group analyzed product recalls from last year and rounded up the ones that were sold the most.

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The top five recalled items include:

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission This combination of images shows consumer products that were recalled for various reasons.

Many products come with a warranty card or registration information. Instead of throwing that information away, fill it out so the company has a way to contact you if there is a recall.