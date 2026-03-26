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Susan Solves It: The top 5 recalled products that might still be in your house

A new report highlights the most sold recalled items over the past year, including pools, pressure cookers, and hoses.
See the top five recalled items that might still be in your home and learn how to stay informed. (Scripps News Group)
The top five recalled products that might still be in your house
HydroTech 5/8-inch x 25-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose.
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Product recalls hit an 18-year high in 2025, and a new report highlights the most commonly sold recalled items that might still be in your home.

One of the biggest problems with recalls is that consumers may not hear about them, leaving hazardous items in their houses. The nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group analyzed product recalls from last year and rounded up the ones that were sold the most.

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The top five recalled items include:

This combination of images shows consumer products that were recalled for various reasons.
This combination of images shows consumer products that were recalled for various reasons.

Many products come with a warranty card or registration information. Instead of throwing that information away, fill it out so the company has a way to contact you if there is a recall.

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