Jeep recalls 154,000 hybrid SUVs, urges owners to park outdoors due to fire risk

The recall impacts Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sold in the 2020-2024 model years.
Jeep is recalling more than 154,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs and urging owners to park outdoors and not charge the vehicles over an issue that can cause them to catch fire.

The recall includes some 118,000 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybid electric vehicles sold in the 2020-2024 model years, as well as nearly 36,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hyubrid EVs sold in the 2022-2024 model years.

"Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a press release. "In addition, owners should not charge unrepaired vehicles, because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery and the risk of fire is reduced when the battery is depleted.

To date, the NHTSA said two injuries have been reported. The affected vehicles may have been built including a high voltage battery that can fail internally.

To fix the issue, Jeep said dealerships will have to update the vehicle's battery pack control module software and inspect the car's battery to see if it needs replaced.

Owners impacted by the recall should have already received notification by mail, or can expect to be notified soon. Owners can also click here and enter their license plate number or vehicle identification number to see if it's under recall.

