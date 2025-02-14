Igloo recalls more than 1 million coolers over fingertip amputation concerns

Igloo is recalling more than one million coolers due to the risk of finger injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 90-quart rolling coolers have been flagged for concerns over fingertip amputation because the tow handle of the cooler apparently can pinch fingertips and create a crushing hazard.

The coolers were sold in multiple color combinations and manufactured before January 2024. A list of impacted model numbers can be found on the CPSC website.

They were sold across the U.S. as well as in Canada and Mexico at stores like Costco, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and more.

Officials said customers should stop using the coolers immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.