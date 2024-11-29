Watch Now
Scripps News LifeRecalls

Actions

Hyundai recalls Elantra, Santa Fe models over backup camera failures

Certain Elantra and Santa Fe models sold from 2021 to 2022 have developed problems with the circuitry in their camera systems which may cause them to fail.
Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 vehicles due to faults with their backup camera systems. (Scripps News)
Hyundai logo is shown.
Posted

Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 vehicles due to faults with their backup camera systems.

Hyundai told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Nov. 21 that certain Elantra and Santa Fe models sold from 2021 to 2022 have developed problems with the circuitry in their camera systems which may cause them to fail.

Hyundai is expected to notify owners by mail by January 19, 2025. Dealers will replace the damaged systems for no charge.

RELATED STORY | Hyundai recalls over 145,000 electric vehicles because they could lose power

Backup cameras became a legal requirement for new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2014. At the time, backover crashes had caused more than 200 deaths and some 15,000 injuries a year, most of them among children 5 years or younger older adults 70 years or older.

A full list of the Hyundai vehicles affected is available in NHTSA's bulletin on the recall.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.