Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 vehicles due to faults with their backup camera systems.

Hyundai told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Nov. 21 that certain Elantra and Santa Fe models sold from 2021 to 2022 have developed problems with the circuitry in their camera systems which may cause them to fail.

Hyundai is expected to notify owners by mail by January 19, 2025. Dealers will replace the damaged systems for no charge.

Backup cameras became a legal requirement for new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2014. At the time, backover crashes had caused more than 200 deaths and some 15,000 injuries a year, most of them among children 5 years or younger older adults 70 years or older.

A full list of the Hyundai vehicles affected is available in NHTSA's bulletin on the recall.