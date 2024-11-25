Watch Now
Hyundai recalls over 145,000 electric vehicles because they could lose power

Officials said the issue could increase the risk of a crash.
The recall includes Ioniq 5 models (2022-2024), Ioniq 6 models (2023-2025) and several of its Genesis models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Scripps News)
Hyundai is recalling more than 145,000 of its electric vehicles because of a charging issue that could cause the cars to lose power while driving.

The recall includes Ioniq 5 models (2022-2024), Ioniq 6 models (2023-2025) and several of its Genesis models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officials said the issue could increase the risk of a crash.

Owners of these types of vehicles can take them to their local Hyundai dealership to get the issue inspected and the faulty parts replaced, if need be.

Letters will be sent to the impacted owners on Jan. 17, according to the recall notice.

