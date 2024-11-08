Half a million space heaters recalled due to fire and burn risk

More than half a million space heaters are under recall because they can overheat, posing a risk for fires and burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 512,500 GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters in the U.S., and an additional 48,600 in Canada, fall under the recall.

Model numbers for the Govee products under recall are H7130 (including the H7130101 variation), H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135. The space heaters come in black and white.

GoveeLife GoveeLife smart electric space heaters with model number H7131.

Customers are urged to stop using the heaters immediately.

Consumers can apply for a refund but must provide proof that the heater has been disabled.

"Unplug the electric space heater, cut the power cord, and send an image of the destroyed electric space heater, the manufacturer’s label and SN Code on the bottom or side of the unit," CSPC said.

Customers with an original order number will receive a full refund. Those without one will receive a refund ranging from $31.80 to $106.63, depending on the model of the heater they have.

Unites will not be replaced as a result of the recall.

RELATED STORY | Recall expanded for baby powder that may contain asbestos, FDA says