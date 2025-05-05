Fresh tomatoes recalled in 11 states for possible salmonella contamination

Packs of fresh tomatoes sold in nearly a dozen states have been recalled over possible salmonella contamination, according to an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ray & Mascari Inc of Indianapolis issued the recall for its 4-count packs of Vine Ripe Tomatoes in clamshell containers with UPC# 7 96553 20062 1, and a master case label with Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.

The tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin, the FDA said.

RELATED STORY | Bread sold in 6 states recalled after glass fragment found on top

Ray & Mascari said it repackaged the tomatoes, but it was notified about the possible contamination from the farm where the tomatoes originated — Hanshaw & Capling Farms in Florida.

Consumers who have purchased the tomatoes should discard the product and do not consume it, the recall alert stated.

RELATED STORY | 170K bottles of apple juice recalled over potential toxic mold contamination

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella infections usually show symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after consuming an impacted item. Those symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.