Bread sold in 6 states recalled after glass fragment found on top

Bread products that were sold in six states have been recalled after glass fragments were found on top of the bread, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Maryland-based Upper Crust Bakery, also known as Crest Hill Bakery, voluntarily issued the alert for its products on April 12.

The recall includes Ancient Grains Hoagie Rolls, Multigrain Sourdough and Whole Grain Multigrain Bread — all frozen and sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

RELATED STORY | 170K bottles of apple juice recalled over potential toxic mold contamination

The bakery said a "vigilant team member" discovered the contamination, and, upon further investigation, they determined the glass fragment came from the same lot of sunflower seeds used in the bread products.

The sunflower seeds were supplied by JJ Nuts in New Jersey, the bakery said.

There have no been any reports of injuries related to the recall and the bakery said the products were swiftly removed from store shelves.