170K bottles of apple juice recalled over potential toxic mold contamination

Approximately 170,000 bottles of Martinelli's apple juice have been recalled due to potential patulin contamination.

Patulin is a toxic substance produced by mold, commonly found in rotting apples and apple products. Health officials warn that consuming drinks contaminated with high levels of patulin can cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and ulcers.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the initial voluntary recall was issued on March 18. However, it was upgraded to a Class II recall on April 22.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

RELATED STORY | Shredded cheese sold at Aldi stores recalled for possible metal fragments

Martinelli's said the recalled apple juice was sold in more than 20 states:



Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

The recalled bottles have a UPC of 0 41244 04102 2 and a best by date of December 5, 2026.