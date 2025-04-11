Fisher-Price recalls stroller toy due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price has recalled more than 250,000 Brunch & Go stroller toys because they pose a choking hazard to small children.

The company says the yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts that children could put in their mouth and choke on. Fisher-Price has received five reports of the yolk breaking. In two of those cases, an infant had a small piece in their mouth. Thankfully, neither child was injured.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller toys, keep them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement stroller toy,' the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

RELATED STORY | Butter recalled in 7 states over fecal contamination concerns

To identify whether they have the recalled product, consumers should look for model HGB85 located on the tag attached to the toast.

The toys, which were produced in Vietnam and China, were sold by some of the largest U.S. retailers. They include Walmart, Amazon, Macy's, Kohl's, Hobby Lobby, Nordstrom, Marshalls and Ross.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the items were available between February 2022 and March 2025 and sold for about $13.

RELATED STORY | Liquid egg products recalled because of possible bleach contamination