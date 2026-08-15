Rescued pug earns top honors at World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

Jinny Lu, a pug rescued from the dog meat trade in South Korea, won the annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday in Santa Rosa, California.

This year marked Jinny Lu’s fourth appearance in the contest, which organizers say “champions rescue dogs, celebrates individuality, and reminds us that true beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and smiles.” The event also highlights dogs that have overcome adversity to find loving homes.

Jinny Lu’s owner received a $5,000 prize.

Noah Berger/AP Photo Held by owner Christopher Wonder, Little Prince prepares to compete in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

According to contest organizers, Jinny Lu is known “for barking and ‘arguing’ with her own reflection several times a day” and for dramatic performances with her toys before demanding cuddle time. Jinny Lu also serves as an ambassador for rescue dogs, visiting elementary schools, hospice patients and memory care facilities.

This year marked the contest’s 50th edition.

“The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has never really been about finding the world’s ugliest dog,” Mandy Clendenen, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, said in a statement. “For 50 years, this event has celebrated the uniqueness of every dog while sharing an important message of compassion, rescue, and acceptance. It’s incredible to see how a small local tradition has grown into an event that captures hearts around the world.”