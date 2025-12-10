These are the most wanted gifts across all 50 states this holiday season

Forget gadgets and socks. All Americans want for Christmas this year is cash, according to new research.

A survey of 5,000 Americans across all 50 states revealed that most (58%) would prefer to receive money for the holidays, hoping for an average of just over $600. Those in West Virginia (69%) and Georgia (68%) are most likely to want cash this season.

But the practical gifts preferences don’t stop there, wearables and accessories (29%) ranked in second place, with casual attire (58%) and shoes (56%) being the most popular clothing items.

Essentials, such as bills being paid (21%) rounded out the top three most coveted gifts across the board this holiday season. Those in Maine (31%) and Wyoming (29%) were most likely to appreciate someone covering their costs.

Having their utilities (58%) or rent (51%) covered for the month topped these respondents’ list, while a little more than two in five would even be most happy with having some of their credit card debt paid (44%).

One quarter of Gen X (25%) would like to have their mortgage paid, while 33% of millennials would like home improvements, such as new windows or an updated bathroom.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of banking app Chime, results found that some of those polled are bridging the gap between practical and fun, and still want a gift they can show off.

Labubus, blind boxes, Stanley cups and Rhode skin care products top these respondents’ lists, along with items from popular brands such as Free People, UGG, Lululemon, Adidas and Gucci.

Additionally, the survey aimed to uncover how Americans are allocating budgets and selecting the perfect gifts.

According to the results, Americans polled will spend an average of almost $1,120 on presents this year. Millennials are the biggest spenders, averaging almost $1,400 ($1,369) on gifts for others, while baby boomers average the least at $842.

Most of their budget goes towards kids (39%) and partners (24%), averaging about $620 between the two. Parents (15%), friends (13%), coworkers (4%) and service providers (5%) round out the rest of their budgets and gift lists.

Though 31% say that they’ll be spending less on gifts this year than in years past, another 35% believe that they’ll spend more on gifts for other people, compared to how much other people will spend on gifts for them.

Interestingly, those polled believe that their partner will spend an average of $65 on their gifts, with their kids spending another $60, including their parents ($50), friends ($30) and coworkers ($15), this brings their total to just $218.

When it comes to telling others what they want for gifts, actual lists are better left to Santa. Only 16% of those polled give others a list with various options to choose from and even fewer (8%) list our specific items that they shouldn’t stray from.

The most popular approach is simply to let everyone come up with a surprise (31%), though those in Arkansas (38%) tell them the typical “I don’t need anything,” along with those in Montana, South Carolina and West Virginia (all 37%). Those in Georgia (34%) opt to casually drop hints throughout the year.

No matter how they approach the holidays, 62% of those polled agree that it’s more “in” this year than ever before to purchase practical gifts for others

"More people are prioritizing financial well-being this year, with 70% hoping for cash instead of traditional gifts,” said Chime’s Chief Spending Officer, Janelle Sallenave. “It’s clear Americans want to bank smarter this season by making intentional spending choices that reduce stress and help them start the new year on stronger financial footing."

During the holiday season, two in five (41%) find themselves checking their bank account at least once a day, with 18% doing so multiple times and is especially true for those in Nevada (30%).

In the new year, 41% have to cut back on spending overall due to holiday costs and 22% struggle to afford bills.

Those in Maine (41%) and Oregon (30%) find themselves eating cheap meals for a while while they recover from holiday spending and one in five of those in Washington (21%) and Massachusetts (18%) even have to delay planning travel.

“It’s no secret that costs can add up quickly during the holiday season and can set people up for a stressful financial start in the new year,” said Sallenave. “This year, we’re seeing a shift in gift preferences toward essentials and cash, reflecting how many Americans are prioritizing practical support over traditional gifts.”

MOST WANTED GIFTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Cash/money - 58%

Wearable/accessories (clothes, shoes, jewelry, etc.) - 29%

Essentials (rent or mortgage paid, utilities paid, replaced appliances, etc.) - 21%

Experiences (travel, concert or sports tickets, etc.) - 19%

Gadgets/tech (gaming systems, computers, smart devices, etc.) - 16%

Trendy items (Labubu, Stanley cup, the latest skin care products, etc.) - 7%

MOST WANTED WEARABLES/ACCESSORIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Casual attire (sweatshirts, jeans, leggings, etc.) - 68%

Shoes - 56%

Jewelry (ring, bracelet, watch, etc.) - 49%

Outerwear (coats, shackets, etc.) - 43%

Necessary attire (undergarments, socks, etc.) - 36%

Designer items (bags, belts, etc.) - 29%

Event attire (long dresses, suits, blazers, etc.) - 16%

MOST WANTED ESSENTIALS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Utilities paid - 58%

Rent paid - 51%

Credit card debt paid - 44%

Updated/replaced appliances (air fryer, toaster, refrigerator, etc.) - 29%

Home improvements (new windows, updated bathroom, etc.) - 28%

Streaming services paid - 28%

Mortgage paid - 24%

Medical costs (money for appointments, online provider gift cards/credits, etc.) - 23%

Student debt paid - 13%

MOST WANTED EXPERIENCES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Full trip (requires air travel or a long drive, hotels, etc.) - 56%

Concert tickets - 51%

Local travel experiences (getaways in my hometown, close to my home, etc.) - 43%

Movie tickets - 37%

Spa day - 37%

Sports tickets - 35%

Theatre tickets (Broadway shows, local theatre, etc.) - 33%

Food tasting - 30%

Comedy show - 29%

Zoo/aquarium trip - 25%

Winery/brewery tour or tasting - 24%

Boat rides/trips - 23%

Cooking classes/workshops - 20%

Art/creative classes (pottery, painting, knitting, etc.) - 19%

Ghost tour - 15%

MOST WANTED GADGETS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Smart phone - 45%

Laptop - 43%

Headphones/earphones - 41%

TV/smart TV - 39%

Smart watch - 38%

Gaming system - 37%

Gaming computer - 24%

Speaker - 23%

Virtual Reality (VR) devices - 21%

Desktop computer - 21%

Smart appliance - 21%

Home security devices (Ring camera, motion alert, etc.) - 19%

Tracking devices (Smart tags, key finders, etc.) - 17%

Smart ring - 16%

Drone - 16%

Modern professional camera - 12%

Vintage camera (polaroids, film, etc.) - 8%

MOST WANTED TRENDY ITEMS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Skin care or makeup products (Tower 28, Peach & Lily, Summer Friday’s, etc.) - 62%

Branded items (Stanley cups, designer bags, etc.) - 60%

Popular books - 32%

Whatever is trending in the TikTok shop - 31%

Collectible items (Pokemon cards, Funkos, etc.) - 28%

Influencer recommended items - 26%

Blind box items (Labubu, etc.) - 25%

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 state-by-state Americans (100 in each state) who celebrate a winter holiday, who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Chime and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2025.