Mother’s Day spending is expected to rise. Here’s what shoppers plan to buy

Despite concerns about the economy, consumer spending on Mother’s Day is projected to reach $34.1 billion this year, according to a new survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That’s up slightly from $33.5 billion last year and just shy of the 2023 record of $35.7 billion.

“Mother's Day is an important holiday for many consumers, only surpassed by the winter holidays in terms of average spending,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights. “Even in the face of economic uncertainty, consumers continue to celebrate the special women in their lives with gifts and outings.”

The survey found that 84% of U.S. adults plan to celebrate the holiday. Those marking the occasion expect to spend an average of $259, about $5 more than they budgeted in 2024.

Flowers, greeting cards and special outings like dinner or brunch remain the most popular gift choices, with 74% buying flowers, 73% purchasing cards and 61% planning outings.

Consumers also appear to be focused on meaningful gifts. Nearly half, 48%, say finding something unique or different is most important, while 42% prioritize gifts that create special memories.