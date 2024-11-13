It’s World Kindness Day. Here’s how you can participate

It’s World Kindness Day.

Observed every November 13, it’s a day to highlight the importance of empathy and positivity to create a more caring world.

“World Kindness Day was introduced by the World Kindness Movement, a global coalition of kindness organizations, in 1998. It was established to encourage individuals and communities to prioritize kindness and goodwill as fundamental values,” says Awareness Days, which keeps track of special days and holidays across the globe.

Now the day has gained worldwide recognition as a day to spread kind words or lend a helping hand.

There are a number of ways to honor World Kindness Day and help spread joy, as outlined by Awareness Days.

People can celebrate the day with an act of kindness, such as helping out a neighbor or complimenting a colleague.

You can also honor the day with a random act of kindness, such as paying for someone’s coffee in a store or returning a shopper’s cart for them at the supermarket.

Another way to celebrate is to spread positivity with a compassionate post on social media or by sending a message to loved ones. You can also send an encouraging email to your team at work.

Some may want to spend some time volunteering on World Kindness Day. You can check out local organizations in your area that need help at soup kitchens, cleanups, shelters, or other missions that align with your passions.

World Kindness Day can also be honored with a donation to a charity.

It’s also a day to teach kindness — you can educate children with stories and examples.

Have a Happy World Kindness Day!