How to keep yourself and your kids safe on Halloween

When it comes to your child's safety on Halloween, many adults think of old myths about razor blades found in apples. But these days, experts say there are very different dangers.

The biggest concern is traffic. According to the nonprofit group, Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to get hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day or night of the year.

To help keep your child safe, trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights so they can be seen by drivers. Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks and have a chaperone join children under the age of 12.

The nonprofit also says to be smart when it comes to costumes, making sure they fit your child to avoid trips and falls and watching out for masks that make it hard for children to see.

Food allergies is something that parents also need to be mindful of when their kids come back with a sack full of sweets. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5% of children in the U.S. have a food allergy. Dr. Christopher Chu with Atlanta Asthma and Allergy says that peanuts and tree nuts are the most common allergens, but parents should check the labels carefully.

"Interestingly, too, the smaller size candy bars, the fun-size, the mini ones, are often processed in different facilities than the standard size ones, so what candy was safer before may not be safe for them this time around if it's in a different size," Chu said.

As for the adults, drive a bit slower when going through a neighborhood and keep your eyes peeled for the kiddos trying to have some fun.