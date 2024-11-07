Here is what's closed, open and free for Veterans Day

As a thank you to veterans and active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals for Veterans Day. Check out our list below of different offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included unless noted. Most offers are good for Monday only.

Many restaurants not listed below may have previously had free meals for veterans. Some of those restaurants are still offering discounts for current and former military.

Offers are at participating locations only for dine-in only, unless otherwise stated, and most require proof of service.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty service members can receive a free dine-in entrée from Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 11.7 million free meals on Veterans Day.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill: All BIBIBOP Asian Grill outlets will give veterans and active military a free bowl with an ID. The offer is good for dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee: Veterans and active duty with a military ID can get a free 16 oz. latte hot/iced/frozen beverage on Monday.

Bob Evans: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in breakfast entrée, including the Country Biscuit Breakfast or a stack of hotcakes.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty can receive a free order of boneless wings and French fries with proof of military service for dine-in service. Customers at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations can order at the counter with proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen: With proof of service, veterans and active duty are able to select from a limited menu.

Chili’s: With proof of service, veterans and active duty members can enjoy a free meal from a menu of four entrées, including a Chicken and Ranch Quesadilla and the Oldtimer With Cheese. The offer is dine-in only.

Dave and Buster's: Active and former military can choose a free entrée up to $20 and get a $10 Power Card on Monday.

Denny’s: With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from Denny’s from 5 a.m. to noon Friday.

Dunkin': With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free doughnut for in-person orders.

Golden Corral: The buffet chain is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 4 p.m. to close on Monday.

Hooters: All day Monday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of five entrées, including Hooters’ Boneless Wings.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, veterans and active duty members can get free a Red, White and Blueberry Pancake combo.

Little Caesars: The pizza joint will offer its Hot-N-Ready lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty can get a free sandwich all day Monday.

Olive Garden: Former and active military can choose from one of several entrées off of Olive Garden's Veterans Day menu.

Outback Steakhouse: With a valid military ID, Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Monday.

Red Robin: This burger joint offers veterans and active duty members a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Monday. It is dine-in only.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Monday.

What is open, closed on Monday?

Although many government buildings will be closed, plenty of things will remain open.

What is open



Nearly all major retailers

Essential government offices

What is closed



Nonessential federal offices, courthouses

U.S. post offices

Most banks

Stock markets

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Examples of nonessential offices closed on Monday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

Some schools, universities, local and state government offices may close.