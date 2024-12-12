Has tipping fatigue changed how Americans should tip for the holidays?

From auto shops to fast food restaurants, Americans are being asked to leave tips at places they weren't asked to years ago. With tipping more prevalent than ever before, this might raise questions as to what to do this holiday season.

According to the financial services corporation Fidelity, you might want to set a budget on how much to leave for those who provide you service throughout the year, such as your barber or personal trainer.

"This list is different for everyone and can get long, so check it twice. Prioritize tips for those who've made the biggest difference in your life lately, how regularly you use their services, and how long you've known them," Fidelity writes.

RELATED STORY | Where and how to tip? Americans are confused as the practice expands

The Emily Post Institute provides some general guidance for Americans when it comes to tipping.

For people with whom you may have close personal relationships, such as an au pair or live-in nanny, the Emily Post Institute recommends a tip of up to one week's pay plus a gift from the family.

In instances where you may have regular contact with a service worker, such as a personal trainer, babysitter, or stylist, a tip equal to the cost of one session is recommended.

RELATED STORY | Tipping frustration reaches the boiling point: Is there a solution?

As for mail carriers and other package deliverers, the Emily Post Institute says a small gift – generally in the $15-$20 range – works well.

The holidays come as many Americans say they're fatigued by tipping. Earlier this year, Bankrate conducted a survey finding that 59% of Americans view tipping negatively. The same survey said that 35% of Americans believe tipping culture has gotten out of control.

According to Bankrate, housekeepers were the most likely to get a holiday tip this year, followed by child care providers and teachers:



Housekeeper: 57%

Childcare provider: 55%

Teacher: 53%

Landscaper/gardener/snow remover: 41%

Mail carrier: 31%

Trash/recycling collector: 26%

“If you can’t afford to tip everyone, consider who went above and beyond to make your life easier,” said Bankrate's Ted Rossman. “Pooling resources with community members — such as a class gift for your kids’ teachers — can be a good way to broaden the impact and limit the awkwardness of how much each individual family contributed.”