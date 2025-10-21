Your go-to bar order may reveal how confident you are in dating

Those who take their drinks neat, enjoy shots and like a classic margarita are some of the most confident daters on the market, according to new research.

New research from a survey of 2,000 single millennial and Gen Z respondents 21 and older found that as cuffing season approaches, what singles order at the bar may say more about their dating confidence than ever before.

Results found a strong link between drink preferences and self-assurance on the dating scene, finding that 78% of those who named shots as a go-to drink option come across as confident, matching the percentage of those who take their drinks neat and 70% of margarita-lovers.

The sample of respondents who consume alcohol found that those who prefer their drink on the rocks (79%) above other forms of drinks, and prefer tequila as their spirit of choice (77%) are more likely to initiate a connection.

Conducted by Talker Research for Mi CAMPO and Tinder, the survey found that regardless of their drink choice, seven in 10 singles say they’re confident enough to “shoot their shot” when meeting someone new.

“Confidence in dating isn’t just about being bold — it’s about being real,” says Devyn Simone, Tinder’s resident relationship expert. “Gen Z and millennial daters are showing us that authenticity is the new superpower. Whether they’re ordering a margarita or starting the conversation, they’re leading with self-assurance and genuine energy — and that’s exactly what turns a first meeting into a real connection.”

A majority have at least one alcoholic drink on a first date (57%) — preferring margaritas (31%), shots (28%), a glass of wine (25%), mimosas (14%) and martinis (13%).

Other “first-date musts” include going out to dinner (52%), grabbing drinks (40%) or seeing a movie (36%).

If things go well, nearly one-third expect talk of a second date (32%), and one in four anticipate a kiss (26%).

“We believe every connection starts with a great story — whether you’re sharing a pour with an old friend or mixing up a new cocktail with someone you’ve just met, we blend bold storytelling, meticulous craftsmanship and approachable flavor to make the perfect companion for those who are unapologetically themselves,” said Jackie Jacobs, director of brand marketing for Mi CAMPO tequila. “Our partnership with Tinder encourages a bolder style of dating and helps singles turn a swipe into something special both online and in real life. This cuffing season, we invite you to shoot your shot, try something new and share a quality cocktail with someone special.”

The survey also explored the latest trends shaping modern romance.

Gen Z and millennials are changing the game with new approaches: “Loud looking” is the most popular trend among younger daters, where they’re upfront and direct about their intentions, ditching the old "playing it cool" (37%).

“Future proofing” has also been vital in prompting earlier conversations about life goals and relationship status (34%), while “daytime dating” has been a good way to embrace relaxed, lower-pressure dates (32%).

Not all trends are embraced — 38% have been subjected to “nanoships” — brief, low-commitment romantic interactions.

And 37% have found themselves “matching freak” with someone over shared quirks and eccentricities.

With the evolving dating landscape, twice as many respondents said it’s easier to connect or make the first move in person (40%) than through dating apps (20%), though a third see both as viable options.

With colder months ahead, singles are ready for connection — 56% are excited for “cuffing season,” planning an average of five first dates.

This year, people are drawn to have a partner during “cuffing season” out of a desire for intimacy (37%) and an interest in building connections (31%), while another 30% simply want to avoid the loneliness felt during colder months.

More than half of single millennials and Gen Z respondents feel especially empowered to take a chance on someone new during cuffing season (53%).

When asked to choose from a list of drinks that best match their “cuffing season energy,” one in four chose tequila-based drinks that represent them.

Among these, most identify as straight tequila: bold, emotionally open and spontaneous (56%).

The others see themselves as palomas (bubbly and easygoing) or margaritas (adventurous and living without regrets).

GO-TO DRINK OPTIONS FOR A FIRST DATE



Margarita — 31% A shot — 28% A glass of wine — 24% Martini — 14% Mimosa — 13% Pina Colada — 12% Daiquiri — 12% Spirit on the rocks — 12% Whiskey sour — 11% Old fashioned — 11%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 single Gen Z and millennial respondents who consume alcohol; the survey was commissioned by Mi Campo and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Sep. 26 and Oct. 2, 2025.