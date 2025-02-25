A young voter's guide to managing politics and dating

Politics: the word may make you perk up or cringe. How can you handle what's happening in Washington and in statehouses across the country while you're dating?

Scripps News spoke with Rachel Janfaza, founder of The Up and Up, a newsletter breaking down culture, politics and social issues for Gen Z, about how politics influences dating for young men and women.

"Focusing on young people, it can be really challenging, especially given the fact that currently young men and young women see the world in very different ways," Janfaza said. "There was a huge gender gap. That was one of the biggest takeaways when it came to young voters the 2024 election. In dating culture, this is something that comes up, especially because of how nationalized the conversations around politics are."

"There was a recent study that came out from the Survey Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute. What this showed is that while college-educated young women said that they were less likely to date someone who identified as a Trump supporter, young men, across the board, regardless of their educational background, said that they were less likely to date a feminist," Janfaza said. "So there are these different ideologies complicating the relationship between young men and young women, making it difficult for them to see eye to eye on a range of topics."

