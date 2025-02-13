'Grounded,' a new political podcast, seeks to cut through noise in Washington

In a crowded political podcast space, there is now a place to get "Grounded."

Former Scripps News anchor Maritsa Georgiou has teamed up with former U.S. senator from Montana, Jon Tester, to cut through the latest political headlines and help listeners really understand what's going on in Washington and around the country.

"We really wanted to use this space to help people stay grounded — and grounded in many arenas, grounded in fact, grounded in our communities, with each other, grounded in our quest for knowledge," Georgiou said.

"Grounded" is not a podcast meant to appeal to the worst instincts on the far left or far right. Instead, Georgiou and Tester are attempting to have honest, level-headed conversations about issues that impact all Americans.

"It's just about trying to deal with things from the "Average Joe" perspective and then letting people know that this is their government and they have an opportunity to influence the decisions that are being made," Tester said.

"Grounded" is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

