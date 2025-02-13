Trump announces plan for reciprocal tariffs on US trade partners

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Thursday to impose broad reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

Reciprocal tariffs are import taxes imposed by the U.S. government on foreign goods. President Trump said they would be set at the same level as the tariffs that other countries apply to American exports.

"It is fair to all, no other Country can complain and, in some cases, if a Country feels that the United States would be getting too high a Tariff, all they have to do is reduce or terminate their Tariff against us," the president said. "There are no Tariffs if you manufacture or build your product in the United States."

Administration officials have been tasked with creating a report for Trump on which countries should be targeted with tariffs and the rates to apply. The president is expected to receive the report by April 1 and announce his decision shortly after.

"By making trade more reciprocal and balanced, we can reduce the trade deficit; grow the United States economy; and improve our trade relationships with trading partners to the benefit of American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and businesses," the memo Trump signed says.

Economists have warned that the cost of tariffs could be passed on to American consumers. However, the Trump administration has repeatedly downplayed those concerns.

