Survey crowns California the US food champion; see where your state ranks

The best food is found in California, according to new research.

A survey of 5,000 Americans split evenly by state explored sentiments about homemade dishes nationwide, finding that New York, Texas, Louisiana and Florida rounded out the top five states ranked on best cuisine.

And above all, Louisianans know they’ve got it, expressing the most confidence in their state having the best cuisine (94%).

On the other hand, several states left respondents unimpressed with their cuisine: Delaware, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North and South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Respondents were asked to choose a flavor or dish that best represents their state; some stayed iconic like New York’s pizza, California’s authentic Mexican food and Texas’ barbecue.

On the other hand, some of the states proved to be culinary geniuses in their own right, with New Hampshire boasting their apple cider donuts. Respondents from Utah took pride in their love for “fry sauce” and Ohio residents ecstatically trademark their “buckeyes.”

Although Americans have spoken about where their favorite cuisine is found, perhaps the best cooks come from hidden gems like Montana (77%) and Wyoming (76%), as these states have the highest average of better-quality homemade meals than purchased ones.

Conducted by Talker Research for HelloFresh, the survey found that food is forefront for many, which is why Americans are making it a high priority to create and uphold traditions of cooking with their loved ones in 2026 (37%).

Thinking about the flavors of their state, 69% feel a sense of pride when preparing traditional recipes. These are so near and dear to respondents, that 53% make an effort to record or document traditional recipes.

In fact, six in 10 said 2026 will be the “year of the kitchen” for them (62%), especially those from New York (76%), South Carolina (73%) and Alabama (72%).

For half of respondents, that means prioritizing traditions of eating with their loved ones in 2026 (52%).

Currently, the average American cooks 12 meals at home a week: three breakfasts, four lunches and five dinners.

Of these meals, the average person cooks just two meals a week with others, and eats only four of them with others.

Looking at time spent in the kitchen, the average American spends about 67 minutes a day at the stove — nearly 410 hours a year, or about 17 days.

Although they take time and effort, meals are rarely enjoyed for all that goes into them. Thirty percent of Americans rarely or never have breakfast undistracted, with a similar percentage saying the same about lunch (28%) and dinner (21%).

Of all the states, Minnesotans are least likely to have distraction-free meals, while respondents in New York focus the most on their meals.

New Yorkers also spend the most time eating (52 minutes a day) and those from Arkansas eat the fastest (41 minutes a day).

“Food has always been about more than just sustenance — it’s how we connect, share stories and pass down traditions,” said Michelle Doll Olson, Senior Manager, Culinary Development at HelloFresh US. “From California shrimp tacos and Minnesota Juicy Lucy, to Louisiana gumbo and New York bagels, the dishes that define each state carry generations of family memories and cultural pride.

“Our survey shows that Americans are returning to the kitchen not just to cook, but to create moments of togetherness, preserve recipes and enjoy the comfort of home-cooked meals with loved ones. In 2026, the kitchen is truly becoming a place where connection and tradition come alive."

WHAT DISH/FLAVOR BEST REPRESENTS YOUR STATE?

Alabama: “banana pudding,” “pinto beans and cornbread”

Alaska: “seafood,” “muktuk”

Arizona: “Mexican cuisine,” “Sonoran hot dogs”

Arkansas: “catfish,” “country fried chicken”

California: “Mexican food,” “burgers,” “shrimp tacos”

Colorado: “green chili on anything,” “Rocky Mountain oysters”

Connecticut: “clam chowder,” “pizza”

Delaware: “scrapple,” “Bengali cuisine”

Florida: “seafood,” “key lime pie,” “fresh orange juice”

Georgia: “peach cobbler,” “seafood boils”

Hawaii: “laulau,” “poke,” “loco moco”

Idaho: “potatoes”

Illinois: “deep dish pizza,” “Chicago-style hot dogs”

Indiana: “corn,” “pork tenderloin sandwich”

Iowa: “corn,” “pork chops”

Kansas: “barbecue,” “steak,” “chili with cinnamon rolls”

Kentucky: “fried chicken”

Louisiana: “crawfish,” “Cajun cuisine,” “gumbo”

Maine: “lobster”

Maryland: “crab cakes”

Massachusetts: “clam chowder,” “seafood”

Michigan: “cherry pie,” “Coney Island dogs”

Minnesota: “juicy Lucy,” “tater tot hotdish,” “walleye”

Mississippi: “fried catfish,” “soul food”

Missouri: “barbecue”

Montana: “steak,” “wild game,” “huckleberry”

Nebraska: “Runza sandwiches”

Nevada: “buffets,” “Mexican”

New Hampshire: “seafood,” “apple cider donuts”

New Jersey: “Italian food,” “pizza,” “Taylor ham, egg and cheese sandwich”

New Mexico: “green chilis,” “enchiladas”

New York: “pizza,” “bagel and cream cheese”

North Carolina: “barbecue,” “knoephla soup”

Ohio: “buckeyes”

Oklahoma: “chicken fried steak,” “comfort food”

Oregon: “salmon,” “marionberry pie”

Pennsylvania: “pierogies,” “cheesesteaks”

Rhode Island: “seafood,” “clam cakes,” “chowder”

South Carolina: “soul food”

South Dakota: “fry bread”

Tennessee: “barbecue”

Texas: “Tex Mex,” “barbecue”

Utah: “Jello salad,” “fry sauce,” “funeral potatoes”

Vermont: “pancakes with maple syrup,” “mac and cheese”

Virginia: “ham”

Washington: “apples,” “salmon”

West Virginia: “pepperoni rolls”

Wisconsin: “cheese,” “fish fry”

Wyoming: “steak”

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 Americans evenly split by state who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by HelloFresh and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov. 17 and Nov. 25, 2025.