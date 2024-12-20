FDA redefines what foods can be labeled as 'healthy'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued new rules on what foods can be considered as "healthy" on food labels.

The FDA said that food makers can use the "healthy" labeling if the food meets certain criteria.

In order to be labeled as healthy, foods must contain a certain amount of food from at least one of the food groups or subgroups, such as fruits, vegetables, and fat-free and low-fat dairy, as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The food also must meet limits for the following nutrients: saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

The FDA said these changes were needed as studies show 90% of Americans consume too much sodium, 77% consume too much saturated fat, and 63% consume too much added sugar.

Meanwhile, 75% are not eating their daily recommended amount of fruit and vegetables.

The FDA is giving food producers three years to comply with the new guidelines.

The new rule is part of the FDA's effort to produce health and wellness, reduce diet-related chronic diseases, and promote health equity.

"Diet-related chronic diseases in the U.S. are the leading causes of death and disability and many of these chronic diseases are experienced at higher rates by certain racial and ethnic minority groups and those with lower socioeconomic status, compared to the overall average," the FDA said. "Healthy eating patterns, which include foundational foods like fruits, vegetables, fat-free and low-fat dairy, and whole grains, are associated with improved health, such as reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancers, and being overweight or obese.

"Providing informative and accessible food labeling empowers consumers and may help foster a healthier food supply for all if some manufacturers voluntarily reformulate food products to meet the updated criteria."

Previously, foods such as salmon, certain oils, and water were not allowed to carry a "healthy" label despite being recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The FDA will now allow producers to label these foods as healthy.

“Food labeling can be a powerful tool for change. Food labeling, like ‘healthy,’ may help foster a healthier food supply if manufacturers choose to reformulate their products to meet the new definition,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. “There’s an opportunity here for industry and others to join us in making ‘healthy’ a ubiquitous, quick signal to help people more easily build nutritious diets.”

