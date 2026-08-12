Manhattan entrepreneur builds pizza business out of compact car

It might be the smallest pizzeria you’ve ever seen.

New Yorkers are known for their ambition and ingenuity, and Bradley Alvelo is a prime example.

Alvelo makes pizzas out of the trunk of a two-seater car across Manhattan. He calls the business “Pizza Pod” and uses portable generators to power mini ovens that bake stone-fired pies.

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"Before jumping into a storefront that's charging anywhere from 8,000 to 20,000 dollars a month, I want to make sure people are enjoying the product," he told WABC.

Alvelo says mobility is key to his growing business, and the compact setup has made Pizza Pod a popular choice for events and parties.

"This is New York City, so people have seen it all, but I've noticed everyone has to stop. From truck drivers to kids coming out of school, it doesn't matter; they're like hold on let me take a second and see what's happening over here," he added.

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