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High school football player practiced with a venomous snake in his helmet

A slithering 2-foot cottonmouth was discovered behind some padding.
In this photo provided by Maumelle Animal Services, a snake is seen in a helmet at Maumelle Animal Shelter in at Maumelle, Ar., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
Maumelle Animal Services via AP
In this photo provided by Maumelle Animal Services, a snake is seen in a helmet at Maumelle Animal Shelter in at Maumelle, Ar., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
In this photo provided by Maumelle Animal Services, a snake is seen in a helmet at Maumelle Animal Shelter in at Maumelle, Ar., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
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A high school football player in Arkansas had every right to be rattled after finding a venomous snake inside his helmet during practice.

The Maumelle High student felt unusual movement inside his headgear following warmups last week and brought his helmet to an assistant coach for inspection. A slithering 2-foot cottonmouth was discovered behind some padding.

The pit viper was so reluctant to exit the helmet that police officers had to pour water into it to force the snake out and into a bag. Animal services technicians arrived a few minutes later, identified the snake as a deadly cottonmouth and took it to a wooded area far from the school.

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Cottonmouths are the second-most venomous snakes found in Arkansas.

Animal services director Chris Davis said the player wore the helmet for nearly an hour and was fortunate he wasn't bitten.

"It was unreal," Davis said. "You had to kind of be there and take pictures to say this was real."

The player grabbed a different helmet and continued practice.

But the situation caused the head coach to reiterate to his team that players should examine their equipment carefully before using it, checking for insects — or maybe something larger and more dangerous.

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