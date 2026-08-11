Trump warns replacing FIFA president Infantino would be 'terrible mistake'

Following intense criticism and calls for him to resign as FIFA president, Gianni Infantino is receiving support from President Donald Trump.

President Trump declared his support for Infantino on Truth Social on Monday, saying in part that "FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino."

The disapproval stems from the handling of a now-scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

This plan involved a $20 billion FIFA subsidiary that would run the soccer body's competitions and events, such as the World Cups and Club World Cups, and sell off a portion of the rights to private investors.

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This was backed by Joshua Kushner's investment firm Thrive Capital.

Before an apology was released by Infantino, a senior FIFA official resigned as a presidential adviser, UEFA member federations agreed to boycott all FIFA competitions in protest, and North America's soccer body rejected the plan.

While FIFA acknowledged mistakes were made earlier in August, soccer federations from around the world remain split.

UEFA, North & Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have demanded a change in leadership.

In an “open letter to the football family” these organizations said that “when trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.”

While the majority of CONCACAF has demanded change, it's important to note that Mexico’s football federation has publicly backed Infantino.

Comunicado FMF pic.twitter.com/OBOpAWDYXL — Federación Mexicana de Futbol (@FMF) August 6, 2026

The Mexican Football Federation is convinced that football is its fundamental value and that its best defence lies in institutional integrity and respect for the governance and processes that safeguard it," the letter reads. "Therefore, the FMF will not recognise or approve any process convened outside of this institutional framework, and it embraces the call issued by president Infantino on 5 August 2026 to collectively continue developing football for the benefit of its 211 member associations."

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“The FMF supports president Infantino’s leadership in continuing to promote the development of football through institutional strengthening."

Mexico is not the only organization in support, with Argentina's football association thanking Infantino for his 10 years' service and its confederation CONMEBOL saying recently it would not support any move to oust Infantino on an accelerated timetable.

On Saturday, FIFA defended Infantino against what they called a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine his leadership of the organization.

Infantino has served as FIFA president since his initial election on Feb. 26, 2016.