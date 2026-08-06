UEFA maintains demand for FIFA president's resignation, threatens World Cup boycott

European soccer's governing body UEFA said Thursday it is maintaining its demand for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign and is not ruling out a boycott of FIFA events, including the next men's and women's World Cups.

The threat comes after Infantino faced criticism over his failed plan to bring in private investors to buy into some of FIFA's competitions. FIFA admitted to mistakes in the plan, but the UEFA said its demands have not been met, leaving FIFA's leadership and the stability of international soccer in question.

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"UEFA's associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non participation in FIFA competitions," it said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. "First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again."

"These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in it's statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds."

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In response to the recent international backlash, FIFA called an emergency meeting this week in attempt to present a united front as concerns grow over finances and tensions with international associations. Following the meeting, FIFA announced that Infantino had the full support of those in attendance.

Nonetheless, the feud could have major implications for the future of international soccer and billions of dollars in revenue tied to the world's most popular sport.