New study finds full-fat dairy may be healthier than previously suggested

A new study has found that full-fat dairy may be healthier for you than previously suggested.

Following a 12-week study by the University of Toronto, adults who ate three servings a day showed no meaningful weight gain, body composition, cholesterol, or insulin resistance.

74 adults took part in the study. These individuals were overweight or obese and were randomly assigned to one of three diets: low-dairy, calorie-restriction; energy-neutral with three daily servings of dairy; or unrestricted with three daily servings of dairy.

“With dairy products, it’s got two proteins — casein and whey — that are bound together with fat and with nutrients mixed in,” said University of Toronto professor Harvey Anderson, who led the study.

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According to the study, participants who ate more dairy saw improvements in blood pressure and had higher intake of calcium, protein and vitamin D.

Professor Anderson added that the study highlights the importance of approaching nutritional sciences and dietary guidelines through a whole food lens, rather than on single nutrients.

“Keep it simple, eat a variety of foods and not too much of anything," said Anderson.