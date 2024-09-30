List reveals the best foodie cities in the US for 2024

WalletHub just ranked over 180 U.S. cities to choose the best foodie city in America. The ranking named Miami as the top foodie city in America.

According to WalletHub, 30% of the ranking was based on the affordability of food in a particular city, while the other 70% was devoted to the diversity, accessibility and quality of food.

Factors in the ranking include the number of full-service restaurants per capita and the number of ice cream shops per capita, which helped cities with large tourist economies. Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago all ranked in the top five for restaurants per capita.

When only factoring in a city's diversity, accessibility and quality of food, Miami ranked No. 1, followed by San Francisco, Orlando, Portland and Tampa.

When only factoring in a city's affordability of food, Salem, Oregon, ranked No. 1, followed by Wilmington, Deleware, Lincoln, Nebraska, Missoula, Montana, and Fargo, North Dakota.

“In the best foodie cities, including Miami, Florda, San Francisco, California, and Orlando, Florida, there are tons of unique culinary experiences to try, from food trucks to specialty-food stores to Michelin-starred restaurants," said Chip Lupo, Wallethub analyst. "The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens. In addition, these cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike.”

One trend experts in the WalletHub study noted was that consumers are trending toward more affordable dining options.

"With inflation impacting consumers' spending habits, there has been a noticeable shift from formal, multi-course dining experiences toward more casual dining options. Fast-casual restaurants, offering high-quality food without the high prices of fine dining, are increasingly popular," said Nader Sharkes, department chair at the Culinary Academy at Contra Costa College. "However, another rising trend is the tasting menu, which allows diners to sample a variety of dishes in smaller portions at a more affordable price point."

Here is the list of top foodie cities, according to WalletHub:



Miami San Francisco Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon Tampa, Florida Sacramento, California Las Vegas Seattle Denver San Diego

The full list is available on WallaetHub's website.